Overview of Dr. Jon Boyum, MD

Dr. Jon Boyum, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Boyum works at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.