Overview of Dr. Jon Brandt, MD

Dr. Jon Brandt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Brandt works at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.