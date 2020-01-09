Dr. Jon Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Burton, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Burton, MD
Dr. Jon Burton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Burton works at
Dr. Burton's Office Locations
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Riverview13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medex Walk-in511 W Alexander St Ste 1, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 879-8045
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-9618
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A very personable doctor; very gentle.
About Dr. Jon Burton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1790973808
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- University of South Florida
- University of Alabama
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.