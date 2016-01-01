Dr. Chaffee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Chaffee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Chaffee, MD
Dr. Jon Chaffee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Chaffee's Office Locations
College Hospital Costa Mesa301 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 642-2734
- 2 5318 E 2nd St # 546, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (951) 244-4147
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jon Chaffee, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881761203
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chaffee has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
