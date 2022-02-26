Dr. Jon Chancellor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chancellor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Chancellor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Chancellor, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chancellor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Care Clinic1331 Bandera Hwy Ste 3A, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4805
-
2
Sports Medicine and Family Practice703 Hill Country Dr Ste 301, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4805Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chancellor?
Dr. Chancellor is a very caring, kind and compassionate Doctor. I am very lucky to have found him. He really listened to me with my troubles and I feel fortunate to have found him. I can't say enough good things about him. Thank you Dr. Chancellor
About Dr. Jon Chancellor, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598708794
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chancellor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chancellor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chancellor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chancellor works at
Dr. Chancellor speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Chancellor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chancellor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chancellor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chancellor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.