Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (60)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD

Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Hoppenfeld works at Southeast Pain and Spine Care in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoppenfeld's Office Locations

    Southeast Pain and Spine Care - Morehead
    1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 225, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 377-7246
    Southeast Pain and Spine Care - University
    101 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262 (704) 377-7246
    Southeast Pain and Spine Care - Huntersville
    16455 Statesville Rd Ste 310, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 377-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Block
Acute Postoperative Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cancer Pain
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Phantom Limb Pain
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stellate Ganglion Block
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Celiac Plexus Block
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Dementia
Essential Tremor
Lyme Disease
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Vasculitis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 30, 2023
    After experiencing terrible back pain, barely able to walk and/or sit, scheduled a visit with Dr. Hoppenfeld. During the exam after explaining the problem, he immediately knew what was the cause and location of my pain. He performed a simple outpatient procedure, and almost instantly my pain went from a 100 to a 2! Dr. Hoppenfeld gave me my quality of life back. He has excellent bedside manner, and the staff is caring, friendly, and attentive to your needs. If you are in pain, Dr. Hoppenfeld can help you get your quality of life back too!
    KT Carter — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336305473
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoppenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoppenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoppenfeld has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoppenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoppenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoppenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoppenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoppenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

