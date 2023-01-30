Dr. Hoppenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD
Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hoppenfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hoppenfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Pain and Spine Care - Morehead1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 225, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 377-7246
-
2
Southeast Pain and Spine Care - University101 E W T Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 377-7246
-
3
Southeast Pain and Spine Care - Huntersville16455 Statesville Rd Ste 310, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 377-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoppenfeld?
After experiencing terrible back pain, barely able to walk and/or sit, scheduled a visit with Dr. Hoppenfeld. During the exam after explaining the problem, he immediately knew what was the cause and location of my pain. He performed a simple outpatient procedure, and almost instantly my pain went from a 100 to a 2! Dr. Hoppenfeld gave me my quality of life back. He has excellent bedside manner, and the staff is caring, friendly, and attentive to your needs. If you are in pain, Dr. Hoppenfeld can help you get your quality of life back too!
About Dr. Jon David Hoppenfeld, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1336305473
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoppenfeld accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoppenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoppenfeld works at
Dr. Hoppenfeld has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoppenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoppenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoppenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoppenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoppenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.