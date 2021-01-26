See All Dermatologists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Jon Davis, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic Downtown
    421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9355
  2. 2
    Gateway Health Center Dermatology
    4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9355
  3. 3
    Deaconess Clinic
    120 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Fabulous Dr and staff! He is meticulous and caring. He did several procedures on me! I would highly recommend him. He’s awesome ??
    Terri Williams — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053549139
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    • Murray State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
