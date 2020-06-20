Dr. Jon Devries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Devries, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Devries, MD
Dr. Jon Devries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Devries works at
Dr. Devries' Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-2450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devries?
I went to Dr. Devries for a chronic elbow injury (tennis elbow/lateral epicondylitis). He was very knowledgeable and well versed in my issue and treated my concerns with respect. I underwent a PRP injection which was handled wonderfully. I then went on to receive a Tenex procedure for further treatment. Several months out from my first interaction with him and I am nearly FULLY relieved of my chronic (12 months) elbow pain. Could not recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Jon Devries, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053328682
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center (Hand Surgery)
- Hahnemann University
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devries has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devries works at
Dr. Devries has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devries. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.