Overview of Dr. Jon Devries, MD

Dr. Jon Devries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Devries works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.