See All Ophthalmologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Jon Dishler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jon Dishler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Dishler, MD

Dr. Jon Dishler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Dishler works at Dishler Laser Institute in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dishler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dishler Laser Institute
    8400 E Prentice Ave Ste 1200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 793-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dishler?

Mar 02, 2019
I was totally worried about getting LASIK done, mainly because I have extreme astigmatism and have never been able to see the big “E” on the eye chart. The Dishler staff was extremely kind, attentive and detailed - a nurse held my hand during the procedure, I am glad to share that less than 24 hours later, I have 20/15 vision! My optometrist said that Dr. Dishler nailed it right on the head! I’m eternally grateful, thank you Dr. Dishler & Staff!
Rey Perez in Lone Tree, CO — Mar 02, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jon Dishler, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Dishler, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dishler to family and friends

Dr. Dishler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dishler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Dishler, MD.

About Dr. Jon Dishler, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881806644
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • American College Of Surgeons
Fellowship
Residency
  • University of Texas
Residency
Internship
  • Presby Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Colorado At Denver
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Colorado
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon Dishler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dishler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dishler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dishler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dishler works at Dishler Laser Institute in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dishler’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dishler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dishler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dishler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dishler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jon Dishler, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.