Dr. Jon Dishler, MD
Dr. Jon Dishler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dishler Laser Institute8400 E Prentice Ave Ste 1200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 793-3000
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
I was totally worried about getting LASIK done, mainly because I have extreme astigmatism and have never been able to see the big “E” on the eye chart. The Dishler staff was extremely kind, attentive and detailed - a nurse held my hand during the procedure, I am glad to share that less than 24 hours later, I have 20/15 vision! My optometrist said that Dr. Dishler nailed it right on the head! I’m eternally grateful, thank you Dr. Dishler & Staff!
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1881806644
- American College Of Surgeons
- University of Texas
- Presby Hosp
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dishler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dishler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dishler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dishler.
