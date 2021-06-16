Dr. Jon Divine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Divine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Divine, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
UC Health Orthopedics9275 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
2
Uc Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Florence Ky68 Cavalier Blvd Ste 1100, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
3
Uc Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (nky)7570 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Divine was very thorough, he found some old injuries I didn't know I had and found out I have flat feet. Listened, knowledgeable and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Jon Divine, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Family Practice
