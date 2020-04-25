Dr. Jon Draud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Draud, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Draud, MD
Dr. Jon Draud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Trustpoint Hospital.
Dr. Draud works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Draud's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office1916 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Trustpoint Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Draud?
Dr. Draud is always prompt and is very thorough. He is not arrogant and pompous like a lot of doctors. He genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jon Draud, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1700877453
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draud has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draud accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draud works at
Dr. Draud has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Draud speaks German.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Draud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Draud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Draud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.