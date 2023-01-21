Overview of Dr. Jon Dusse, MD

Dr. Jon Dusse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.