Dr. Jon Einarsson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Einarsson, MD

Dr. Jon Einarsson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Einarsson works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Einarsson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 525-8582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Absolutely amazing and skilled surgeon who relieved all the pain caused by severe endometriosis I had been in for years. He is kind, compassionate, and explains all options in great detail. On the day of surgery he ensures you are on the same page moving forward and he communicated well with my husband about the surgery while I was in recovery. I am thrilled to report that 6 weeks post op I am completely pain free. I traveled 7 hours from out of state in order to be treated by him - and it was all worth it for the end result. I could not be more grateful.
    Nicole B — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Einarsson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407813694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Einarsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einarsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Einarsson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Einarsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Einarsson works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Einarsson’s profile.

    Dr. Einarsson has seen patients for Endometriosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einarsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Einarsson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einarsson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einarsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einarsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

