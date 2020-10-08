Dr. Jon Englund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Englund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Englund, MD
Dr. Jon Englund, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Englund works at
Dr. Englund's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of WisconsinN15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 544-5311Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin285 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 303-5055
-
3
Family Health Plan Eye Clinic2906 S 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 672-1353
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Englund?
Dr. Englund took time to try to figure out where the pain was coming from...very thorough, kind and effective, even though I was a walk in patient. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jon Englund, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871552125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englund accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englund works at
Dr. Englund speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Englund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.