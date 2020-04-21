Dr. Jon Farrar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Farrar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Farrar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Prosser Memorial Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Farrar works at
Locations
Jon R Farrar MD1050 Gillmore Ave Ste A, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-1004
J Randall Farrar MD Pllc1215 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Super nice staff, and excellent Doctor. He was very informative, kind and compassionate.
About Dr. Jon Farrar, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrar speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrar.
