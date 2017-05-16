Overview of Dr. Jon Freels, MD

Dr. Jon Freels, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.



Dr. Freels works at Pulmonology & Critical Care Associates Inc. in Columbia, TN with other offices in Waynesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.