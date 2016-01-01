Dr. Jon Fujita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Fujita, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Fujita, MD
Dr. Jon Fujita, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Fujita works at
Dr. Fujita's Office Locations
-
1
Jon S. Fujita M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 402, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-8880
-
2
Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children1319 Punahou St, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 487-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fujita?
About Dr. Jon Fujita, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396793501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fujita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fujita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujita works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujita. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.