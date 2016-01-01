Overview of Dr. Jon Fukumoto, MD

Dr. Jon Fukumoto, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Fukumoto works at OnCare Hawaii in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Thalassemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.