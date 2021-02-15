Overview of Dr. Jon Geffen, DO

Dr. Jon Geffen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Geffen works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.