Overview of Dr. Jon Gengler, MD

Dr. Jon Gengler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota|Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota|University of South Dakota|University of South Dakota and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Gengler works at Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.