Dr. Jon Graham, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Graham, MD

Dr. Jon Graham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Hawaii Community Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 550-4939
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Hawaiian Island Ear Nose and Throat
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 502, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 533-0711

  • North Hawaii Community Hospital
  • The Queens Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis

    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 03, 2023
    Although I have not had my surgery yet, Dr. Graham was so descriptive and detailed with my injury and how he can fix it and took his time. I did not feel rushed and asked many questions that he answered. He spoke with kindness. I have had other surgeons for other things a while back and most of them didn't give me the time of day and didn't seem to care. I liked his honesty with saying one problem will only be fixed up to 90% and the other only up to 70%, which I am happy with. He is the first surgeon who has told me that a microdiscectomy is the way to go rather than a fusion due to the fact that I am young and able to manage the pain and still work an office job currently. I've been in chronic pain since the injury 3 years ago and I am very excited to have this surgery and overtime, get back to a somewhat active lifestyle.
