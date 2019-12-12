Overview

Dr. Jon Hain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Hain works at Colon & Rectal Specialists in Utica, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Crohn's Disease and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.