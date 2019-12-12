Dr. Jon Hain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Hain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Hain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Hain works at
Locations
-
1
Colon Rectal Specialists11051 Hall Rd Ste 210, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (248) 852-8020
-
2
Colon Rectal Specialists595 Barclay Cir Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-8020
-
3
Colon Rectal Specialists4967 Crooks Rd Ste 230, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 385-0990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health

Ratings & Reviews
They say that one should not pick a surgeon based on his/her bedside manner. Dr. Hain's manner is somewhat abrupt and business-like; not rude per se. But he was very effective as a surgeon. My experience, and that of some others I have become aware of, was overall excellent because the surgery was a success - and ultimately that's what counts.
About Dr. Jon Hain, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1497720288
Education & Certifications
- U Minn
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
