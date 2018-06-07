See All Plastic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Jon Harrell, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jon Harrell, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jon Harrell, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Harrell works at The Weston Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Weston Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery
    2133 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 526-0066
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Harrell?

Jun 07, 2018
Dr Harrell and his staff are warm, friendly and appreciative for ones business. They are respectful of time and for the desired look the patient wants. Dr Harrell is a perfectionist and aims to make his patients happy while also giving tips from his many years in the business: he is simply the best for any and all cosmetic surgery.
Cfelici in Weston fl, FL — Jun 07, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jon Harrell, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Harrell, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harrell to family and friends

Dr. Harrell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Harrell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Harrell, DO.

About Dr. Jon Harrell, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992828354
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Brooke Army Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • George Williams College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon Harrell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harrell works at The Weston Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Harrell’s profile.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jon Harrell, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.