Dr. Jon Harrell, DO
Overview
Dr. Jon Harrell, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Locations
The Weston Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery2133 N Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 526-0066Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harrell and his staff are warm, friendly and appreciative for ones business. They are respectful of time and for the desired look the patient wants. Dr Harrell is a perfectionist and aims to make his patients happy while also giving tips from his many years in the business: he is simply the best for any and all cosmetic surgery.
About Dr. Jon Harrell, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1992828354
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- George Williams College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.