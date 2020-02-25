Dr. Jon Heezen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heezen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Heezen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jon Heezen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tracy, MN.
Dr. Heezen works at
Locations
-
1
Prairie Lakes Family Dentistry212 3rd St, Tracy, MN 56175 Directions (507) 232-7404Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heezen?
I needed to get my daughter in do to, jaw pain. It was an unexpected issue. They got us in very quickly and figured out the issue quickly. Thank you.
About Dr. Jon Heezen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013276252
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heezen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heezen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heezen works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heezen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heezen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heezen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heezen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.