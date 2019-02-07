Overview

Dr. Jon Heine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Heine works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.