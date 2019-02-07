Dr. Jon Heine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Heine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jon Heine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Cardiology Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 400, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-0605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the BEST Cardiologists ever! I developed High Blood Pressure in my early 20s...very high bp....It went poorly managed for years. Dr. Heine has been phenomenal at helping me get it under control and KEEP it under control. He is very attentive and very proactive in treatment. HIGHLY recommend him to any and everyone!
About Dr. Jon Heine, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1992707012
Education & Certifications
- Univ MO
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heine accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heine has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Heine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.