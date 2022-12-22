Overview of Dr. Jon Highum, MD

Dr. Jon Highum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.



Dr. Highum works at Douglas G Miller MD & Associates in El Cajon, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.