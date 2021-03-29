Dr. Jon Hoversland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoversland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Hoversland, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Hoversland, MD
Dr. Jon Hoversland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health Lafayette Central.
Dr. Hoversland's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network3920 St Francis Way Ste 110, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (800) 733-6944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franciscan Physician Network Women's Health Services1630 Lafayette Rd Ste 400, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Directions (765) 428-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health Lafayette Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoversland?
The absolute best OBGYN! Before him I'd had a second trimester miscarriage due to cervical incompetence and had he ignored my concerns like everyone else I would have miscarried yet again. He saved my two living children and I'm forever grateful to God for him.
About Dr. Jon Hoversland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1699822320
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoversland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoversland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoversland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoversland has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoversland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoversland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoversland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoversland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoversland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.