Dr. Jon Isaacson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Associated Otolaryngologists of PA875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 320, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
Aop Inc34 Northeast Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 835-1900
Smile Plus Dentistry LLC880 Poplar Church Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center503 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1942267836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Isaacson has seen patients for Vertigo and Cochlear Implant Insertion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaacson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isaacson speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacson.
