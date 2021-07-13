Dr. Jon James, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon James, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jon James, DPM
Dr. Jon James, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Apc At Southwest Medical Center2316 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8625
Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-8625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr James immediately diagnosed my condition & was caring, professional & I am pain free after many years of suffering.
About Dr. Jon James, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013988997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.