Overview of Dr. Jon Jansen, MD

Dr. Jon Jansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Jansen works at Community Surgeons Indiana in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.