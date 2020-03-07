Dr. Jon Kaswick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaswick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Kaswick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Kaswick, MD
Dr. Jon Kaswick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Kaswick's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaswick is the best! I had my surgery with him at Kaiser, from the Dr. s to the surgery staff to the admitting staff, everyone there is AWESOME! Im sticking with Kaiser..
About Dr. Jon Kaswick, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Kaswick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaswick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaswick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaswick.
