Dr. Jon Kimball, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Kimball, MD
Dr. Jon Kimball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Kimball's Office Locations
Comprehensive Spine Institute1988 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 953-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Very professional staff. Dr. Kimball preformed a spinal fusion on my L4-L5. I was in intense constant back pain as well as radiating leg pain. I am now virtually pain free after 6 weeks postop and feeling great. Dr. Kimball was extremally thoughtful to my needs and personally phoned me after surgery to check up on me. I am very happy with the outcome and would highly recommend Dr Kimball.
About Dr. Jon Kimball, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1205917374
Education & Certifications
- Panorama Orthopaedic & Spine Center|Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
