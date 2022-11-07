Overview of Dr. Jon Kimball, MD

Dr. Jon Kimball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of California at Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Kimball works at Comprehensive Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.