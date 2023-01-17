Dr. Jon King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon King, MD
Dr. Jon King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 325, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 936-5406
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
I was referred to Dr King for a surgical consultation. I appreciated his approach to making sure the surgery was 100% necessary. He also did my husband’s surgery last year. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jon King, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124009352
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.