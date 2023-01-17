Overview of Dr. Jon King, MD

Dr. Jon King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Arizona Advanced Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.