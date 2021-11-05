Overview of Dr. Jon Konti, MD

Dr. Jon Konti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas, Southwestern



Dr. Konti works at Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.