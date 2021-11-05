Dr. Jon Konti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Konti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Konti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas, Southwestern
Dr. Konti works at
Ophthalmic Surgeons and Phys Ltd5110 E Warner Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 783-6893Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Ophthalmic Surgeons/Physicians3200 S Country Club Way, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 839-0206Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Skilled, kind and compassionate. Truly cares and listens - sits down with you to understand concerns and offers the best options possible
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas, Southwestern
- Case Western / University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Community Hospital
- Ohio State University
Dr. Konti works at
