Dr. Jon Krumerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Krumerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Denton and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.
Dr. Krumerman's Office Locations
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Denton Regional Medical Center3537 S Interstate 35 E, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 484-8800
Methodist Hospital for Surgery - Addison17051 Dallas Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (972) 665-4810
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Denton
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Krumerman his NP and the staff were top notch. When I met Dr. Krumerman I was impressed with the time he took with me explaining the possible issues and treatments, and what we needed to do to go forward with this process. I didn't feel like I was talking to a used car salesman, telling me what I wanted to hear just to get my business. I had a good feeling with Dr. Krumerman that when I explained my issues, he understood them and put me at ease. The issues are treatable, and that he has the knowledge and experience in working on my specific type of issues. Dr. Krumerman's office team and staff were more than helpful with any questions concerns that I had. The reason for my surgery was due to Spinal stenosis on L1, L2, L3, L4 and L5 along with fusing L4 to L5 and L5 to S1. So my concern with selecting the correct surgeon was very high. With that said I can't say enough good things about Dr. Krumerman and his staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Cornell
Dr. Krumerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krumerman speaks Spanish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krumerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krumerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.