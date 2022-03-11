Dr. Jon Leleux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leleux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Leleux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Leleux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leleux works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists of Acadiana315 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 269-9777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Iberia Medical Center
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Ochsner Acadia General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leleux?
first time visit for cardiac evaluation. The cae by the staff was amazing!!! Dr. Leleux was kind, warm, and very thorough and prifessional
About Dr. Jon Leleux, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922000801
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leleux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leleux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leleux works at
Dr. Leleux has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leleux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leleux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leleux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leleux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leleux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.