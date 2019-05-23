Overview of Dr. Jon Loftus, MD

Dr. Jon Loftus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with UHS Binghamton General Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Loftus works at Upstate Rheumatology At Bone & Joint Center in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.