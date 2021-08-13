Overview of Dr. Jon McIver, MD

Dr. Jon McIver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and Regions Hospital.



Dr. McIver works at Park Nicollet Health Care Products in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.