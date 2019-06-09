Overview of Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Mendelsohn works at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, Cincinnati, OH in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.