See All Otolaryngologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD

Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Mendelsohn works at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, Cincinnati, OH in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sanford Timen, MD
Dr. Sanford Timen, MD
2.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
Dr. Natalie Silver, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mingsi Li, MD
Dr. Mingsi Li, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maier Plastic Surgery Inc.
    3805 Edwards Rd Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 351-3223
    Monday
    7:15am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    9:15am - 2:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Hair Conditions
Hair Transplants
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Hair Conditions
Hair Transplants

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelsohn?

    Jun 09, 2019
    I Just Love Dr Mendelsohn and His entire staff???? Talk about 1st Class and making You feel warm, loving and at ease. I would recommend them to everyone. Love You guys and I can not Thank You Guys enough for making me feel comfortable from the 1st time I walked through the doors. ??????
    Tammy Bernard in Cincinnati , OH — Jun 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendelsohn to family and friends

    Dr. Mendelsohn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mendelsohn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194874149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn works at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center, Cincinnati, OH in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mendelsohn’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Mendelsohn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.