Overview of Dr. Jon Morgan, MD

Dr. Jon Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from Scholl College/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Kansas Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Mid-America Orthopedics in Derby, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.