Dr. Jon Morgan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (79)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jon Morgan, MD

Dr. Jon Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from Scholl College/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Kansas Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital.

Dr. Morgan works at Mid-America Orthopedics in Derby, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgan's Office Locations

    James Street
    1824 E James St, Derby, KS 67037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 630-9300
    Mid-america Orthopedics LLC
    12112 W Us Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 630-9300
    Webb Rd
    1923 N WEBB RD, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 630-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kansas Medical Center
  • Rock Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Fracture

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2023
    This was my first visit to see Dr Morgan. He was very professional and took the necessary time to talk with me without feeling rushed. I felt he was very thorough and focused on my questions.
    Shannan Parscal — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jon Morgan, MD
    About Dr. Jon Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114130747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INOVA Fairfax Hospital/Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Rolla
