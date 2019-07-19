Dr. Jon Morikawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morikawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Morikawa, MD
Dr. Jon Morikawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Akiko M. Yazawa MD Inc.1319 Punahou St Ste 1180, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 955-6324
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seeing Dr. Morikawa for 25 years now. Before I met him I had always felt uncomfortable about seeing a gynecologist. Dr. Morikawa changed all that. He was friendly, smiling, making me laugh. Right away, the barriers came down and I relaxed. Dr. Morikawa is the best doctor I have ever seen and I highly recommend him. He is extremely knowledgeable and explains everything thoroughly. He delivered both of my kids both were C-sections!). The wait can be long at his office (as he is in great demand!) - but it’s definitely worth it!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952302200
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Morikawa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morikawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morikawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morikawa has seen patients for Osteopenia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morikawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Morikawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morikawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morikawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morikawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.