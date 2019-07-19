Overview of Dr. Jon Morikawa, MD

Dr. Jon Morikawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Morikawa works at Dr. Jon H. Morikawa, MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.