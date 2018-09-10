Dr. Jon Oberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Oberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Oberg, MD
Dr. Jon Oberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Oberg's Office Locations
Tanner Clinic1756 W Antelope Dr, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 441-2525Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5948MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He went above and beyond to meet my medical needs. A great doctor
About Dr. Jon Oberg, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Med|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- University Of Ill College Of Med Chicago|University of Illinois
- University Of Southern California|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Dr. Oberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberg has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.