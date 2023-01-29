Overview of Dr. Jon Orjala, DO

Dr. Jon Orjala, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.



Dr. Orjala works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.