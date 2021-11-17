Dr. Jon Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Parks, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Parks, MD
Dr. Jon Parks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Dr. Parks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Medicine Associates3715 N Oliver St, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 745-3382
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?
Great at what he does
About Dr. Jon Parks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1477544658
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.