See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Jon Parks, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jon Parks, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jon Parks, MD

Dr. Jon Parks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas School Of Medicine

Dr. Parks works at Advanced Pain Medicine Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Parks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Medicine Associates
    3715 N Oliver St, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-3382

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parks?

    Nov 17, 2021
    Great at what he does
    — Nov 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Parks, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Parks, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parks to family and friends

    Dr. Parks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Parks, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Parks, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477544658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parks works at Advanced Pain Medicine Associates in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Parks’s profile.

    Dr. Parks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Parks, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.