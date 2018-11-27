Overview of Dr. Jon-Paul Dimauro, MD

Dr. Jon-Paul Dimauro, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Dimauro works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.