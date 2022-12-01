See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jon Peet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jon Peet, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Peet, MD

Dr. Jon Peet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Peet works at Schneider Goldstein & Sivitz Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA, Levittown, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Dr. David Fischer, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
Dr. Kara Lamattina, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Peet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schneider Goldstein & Sivitz Assoc.
    1930 S Broad St Unit 23, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 463-3400
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Physicians & Surgeons, PC
    1179 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 272-1211
  3. 3
    Eyecare Physicans & Surgeons of Levittown LLC
    1609 Woodbourne Rd Ste 303, Levittown, PA 19057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 547-1818
  4. 4
    Barry Brobst Opticalllc
    65 E Elizabeth Ave Ste 300, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 672-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peet?

    Dec 01, 2022
    I will be coming to this office and seeing Dr. Clarke for all of my family's and my own eye care requirements. Due to significant eye pain, only one of five offices—this one—would see me that day. After arrival, I was examined and put through a battery of tests in less than ten minutes. Dr. Clarke immediately identified glaocoma and pain in the eyes. His treatment made me feel better within 48 hours. Never before have I received such superior medical attention. I want to thank everyone on staff.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Peet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Peet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peet to family and friends

    Dr. Peet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Peet, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Peet, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538323175
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Peet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peet has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Peet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.