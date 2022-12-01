Dr. Jon Peet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Peet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Peet, MD
Dr. Jon Peet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Peet works at
Dr. Peet's Office Locations
-
1
Schneider Goldstein & Sivitz Assoc.1930 S Broad St Unit 23, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-3400
-
2
Ophthalmology Physicians & Surgeons, PC1179 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (610) 272-1211
-
3
Eyecare Physicans & Surgeons of Levittown LLC1609 Woodbourne Rd Ste 303, Levittown, PA 19057 Directions (215) 547-1818
-
4
Barry Brobst Opticalllc65 E Elizabeth Ave Ste 300, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (215) 672-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peet?
I will be coming to this office and seeing Dr. Clarke for all of my family's and my own eye care requirements. Due to significant eye pain, only one of five offices—this one—would see me that day. After arrival, I was examined and put through a battery of tests in less than ten minutes. Dr. Clarke immediately identified glaocoma and pain in the eyes. His treatment made me feel better within 48 hours. Never before have I received such superior medical attention. I want to thank everyone on staff.
About Dr. Jon Peet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1538323175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peet works at
Dr. Peet has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Peet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.