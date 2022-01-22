See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Jon Persichino, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Persichino, DO

Dr. Jon Persichino, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Persichino works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Persichino's Office Locations

    Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.
    7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4794

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 22, 2022
    he cares, has incredible respect to patients and family members and is uptodate with all the new guidelines. he has a great spirit and is very gentle with patients, i highly recommend him!!!!
    Koo Karimi — Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Persichino, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619905189
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
