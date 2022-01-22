Dr. Jon Persichino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persichino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Persichino, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Persichino, DO
Dr. Jon Persichino, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Persichino works at
Dr. Persichino's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4794
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he cares, has incredible respect to patients and family members and is uptodate with all the new guidelines. he has a great spirit and is very gentle with patients, i highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Jon Persichino, DO
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1619905189
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persichino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persichino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persichino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persichino works at
Dr. Persichino speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Persichino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persichino.
