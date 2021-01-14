Dr. Jon Perviz Durrani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Perviz Durrani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Perviz Durrani, DO
Dr. Jon Perviz Durrani, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Highland District Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Durrani works at
Dr. Durrani's Office Locations
Grandview Medical Center Co Emergency M405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3248MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sleep Center7756 Washington Village Dr Ste A, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 425-0035
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Durrani has been a true blessing! After being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease(NMO) in 2012 I have struggled to find a neurologist here in the Dayton area that knew anything about my disease. He is VERY knowledgeable and his office had me in for an appt quick! Dr.Durrani and his team got the ball rolling immediately and had my infusions approved through insurance within a few days! He has great bed side manner and is super easy to talk to. I HIGHLY recommend him. Thank you Dr.Durrani!!
About Dr. Jon Perviz Durrani, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1932495157
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital
- Swedish Covenant Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrani has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.