Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jon Pirrello, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with Sound Shore Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center
Dr. Pirrello works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group164 Otrobando Ave, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-8740
Bariatric Center at Saint afrancis220 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 714-7128
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 410, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-8740
- Backus Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr Pirrello repaired my hiatal hernia in March of 2022 and I have had no Gastro problems since and take no meds for heartburn. He is expertise in his surgery along with his staff. I will recommend him to anyone with this problem The surgery was quite painless and I went home the next day. I needed this surgery due to my stomach pressing on my heart.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1114961604
- Sound Shore Medical Center|Westchester Medical Center

