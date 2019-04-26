See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jon Portis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Portis, MD

Dr. Jon Portis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Portis works at Sugiki and Portis Eye Clinic in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Portis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sugiki Portis Eye Center
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 714, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 528-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr. Portis is a very busy man, with many patients. This may be to the fact that he is very professional and informative about the human eye. I had Lasik done on both eyes, and after 45+ years of wearing glasses and contacts, I can see 20-20 without any visual aids. now. What a blessing! Thanks Dr Prtois and staff!
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Portis, MD
    About Dr. Jon Portis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073615514
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pacific Presby Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hawaii Flexible Prgm
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Portis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portis works at Sugiki and Portis Eye Clinic in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Portis’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Portis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

